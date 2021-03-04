MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0010 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $299,468.01 and approximately $57,442.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

