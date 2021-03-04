Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $367,297.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

