Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.9 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

