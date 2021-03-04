Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.91 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

