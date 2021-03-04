Metronome (MET) Price Hits $2.21 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004714 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $25.40 million and $125,636.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,834,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,560 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

