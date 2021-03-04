M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,443,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the January 28th total of 1,882,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MGPUF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of M&G stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

