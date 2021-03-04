MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director William Warwick Grounds Sells 3,500 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 12,272,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.