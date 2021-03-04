MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

