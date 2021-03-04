Michael Lotz Sells 50,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) insider Michael Lotz sold 50,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,808.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Lotz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 3,142,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $462.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

