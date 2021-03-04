Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after buying an additional 101,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,189. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.