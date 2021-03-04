Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

