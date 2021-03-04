Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.99% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

