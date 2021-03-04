Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

