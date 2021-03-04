Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 816,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,664,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Microsoft by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 58,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $219.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

