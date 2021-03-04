Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

