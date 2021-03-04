MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 11.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $610.00 and last traded at $645.66. Approximately 1,209,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,188,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.57.

Specifically, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $755.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,416.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.