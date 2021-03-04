MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 87.1% in February

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 772,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the January 28th total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 505,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MICT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

