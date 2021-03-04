Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 18,234 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7,897.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,068,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,797. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

