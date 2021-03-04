Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 5,353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 94,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

