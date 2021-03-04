Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 5,499 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 607,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

