Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.58. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,676. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

