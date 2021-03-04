Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

