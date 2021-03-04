Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.99. 191,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

