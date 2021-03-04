Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

