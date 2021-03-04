Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 89,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 20,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,284,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 896,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,530. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

