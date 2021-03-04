Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 186,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

