Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 18,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

