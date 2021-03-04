Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

