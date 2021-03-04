Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,670,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,220,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,241 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 511,347 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

