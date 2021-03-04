Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $107.31. 99,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

