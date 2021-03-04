Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,465 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 3,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

