Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.74. 27,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

