MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,653.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $162,241.56 and $70,653.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.