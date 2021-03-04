Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.07.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.