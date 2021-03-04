Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $459.00

Shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($6.00), but opened at GBX 443.48 ($5.79). Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at GBX 448 ($5.85), with a volume of 20,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £396.95 million and a PE ratio of 68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.81.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

