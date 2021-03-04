Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.