MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $190.65 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $17.80 or 0.00036666 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $190.65 million and $929,463.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00434953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.37 or 0.04443897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,710,424 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

