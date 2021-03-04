Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Minerals Technologies makes up 4.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,307. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.