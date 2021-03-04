Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading Down 7.5%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 936,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 812,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.
About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
