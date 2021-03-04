Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836,334.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $836,334.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015865 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00301422 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,759,417,850 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,208,283 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

