Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $201.24 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201.24 million and $5.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00479103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00079150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051766 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,608,190 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

