Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $314.10 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $314.10 or 0.00635907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $154,505.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 42,907 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

