Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $309.19 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $309.19 or 0.00656452 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $377,807.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 44,552 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

