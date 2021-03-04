Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $13.92 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $76,926.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $16.54 or 0.00033409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00078438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00083554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.00493720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 841,530 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

