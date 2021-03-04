Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $23.81 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $146,266.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $23.81 or 0.00049069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 592,899 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

