Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Up 97.7% in February

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the January 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $705,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.