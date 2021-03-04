Mithril (MITH) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00497286 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

