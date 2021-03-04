Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,682. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

