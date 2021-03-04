MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Up 65.9% in February

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

MIXT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 49,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

