Mizuho Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $176.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 269,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.